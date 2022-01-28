Transfer situation involving Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United becomes clearer

Max Lowe is set to remain with Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season, as per a recent report by Yorkshire Live.

The left back made a season long loan move to the City Ground over the summer from Sheffield United and has since gone on to enjoy a superb campaign to date.

Since his return to form away from the club, there has been talk that the Blades could well recall the defender this month in order to strengthen their own promotion hopes and hamper Forest’s.

However Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has now provided clarity on the situation invo0lving Lowe, as he stated the following recently:

“Max’s date has passed, so he’ll be staying there.

“There was no plan to, but if we had injuries we would have done it but Max was not fit at that point anyway.”

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever played for Derby County?

1 of 28 John Terry? Yes No

With the deadline for Lowe being recalled having now passed, the Blades will have to make do with the full back options that they already have at their disposal.

The likes of Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies are the players who are capable of taking up a role on the left hand side of the backline.

The Verdict

Forest will be absolutely delighted to have learnt that Lowe can no longer be recalled by the Blades and will now be seeking to help the full back to kick on once more after his return from injury.

He has been a revelation since his move in the summer and could well play his way into a permanent move to the City Ground if his good performances continue.

Sheffield United’s loss is certainly Nottingham Forest’s gain and they will be delighted with how he has done for them.

It’ll certifiably be interesting to see what happens to Lowe at the end of the season.