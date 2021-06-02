Transfer situation involving Blackburn Rovers ace and PL clubs becomes clearer

Southampton are said to not be in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong this summer, with Lancs Live reporting that only Newcastle and West Ham United are interested in the player.

Recent reports in the media had suggested that the Saints were eyeing a move for the 24-year-old this summer as they look to bolster their frontline, however that is said to not be the case at all, with the club seemingly unwilling to pay Rovers’ asking price.

Armstrong has been strongly linked with a move away from Ewood Park this summer after notching up an impressive 29 goals across all competitions for Tony Mowbray’s men as they Lancashire outfit eventually finished in mid table.

It is becoming clearer by the week that the player would seemingly be keen on playing in the Premier League and as a result of this, Blackburn could well cash in this summer.

The frontman has just one year remaining on his current contract with the Championship club and is likely to command a fee of around £20 million, the report states.

Armstrong originally moved to the club back in 2018 from Newcastle and has quickly established himself as one of the best finishers in the entire Football League.

The Verdict

Most managers worth their salt in the Premier League will be looking to sign the Blackburn frontman this summer and I think the current price tag on his head is reasonable.

He is still only 24 and will only improve if he gets his move to the top flight over the next few months.

I feel that he has come to the end of his cycle with Rovers and is ready to take the step up to the next level as he approaches his prime years as a professional.

A return to Newcastle may appeal to him but I do feel that playing Europa League football for West Ham offers an even more tantalising prospect for the frontman as he weighs up his options.