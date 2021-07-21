Transfer situation at Sheffield United surrounding potential incomings becomes clearer

Sheffield United’s moves towards bringing in players this transfer window are being held up by the club’s insistence on utilising the loan market, as per a recent report by Yorkshire Live.

The Blades are said to be prioritising loan signings this summer, however their attempts to bring in some fresh faces to Bramall Lane are being held up due to clubs being unwilling to let their younger/fringe players leave at present.

Potential loan targets are currently being kept by their parent clubs due to a lot of their other senior squad members being on holiday at present following Euro 2020.

Therefore the managers of said clubs are keen to keep their younger players around in order to involve them in training and in pre-season fixtures before letting them leave upon the return of the wider squad.

Slavisa Jokanovic has stressed recently that the club needs to start making in roads towards making new signings, with the season now just weeks away from beginning.

The Verdict

The loan market is tough to negotiate at the best of times without the current situation that presents itself to Sheffield United and it’s clear that the club will have to play a waiting game for a bit longer.

Jokanovic clearly has his own ideas over how he wants to do things but I think it is a bit of a risk that they are prioritising temporary agreements rather than permanent signings.

Time is slowly running out and the Blades will be desperate to get some fresh faces through the door to reinvigorate the squad after what was a tough campaign in the Premier League.

It will be intriguing to see what sort of players the Serb looks to bring in over the next few weeks, with various areas of the side in need of some improvements.