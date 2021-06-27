Transfer saga concerning Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and Millwall takes fresh turn

Sheffield Wednesday have not set a £5 million asking price for in-demand forward Josh Windass despite reports suggesting otherwise, according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

The Owls were relegated from the Championship last season and have already seen a significant chunk of their senior squad leave at the end of their contracts.

Windass has been linked with a summer departure as well, with Birmingham City and Millwall keen on the 27-year-old.

Earlier today it was reported that the Yorkshire club wanted £5 million for their forward, which is said to price out the Championship pair.

However, Howson has indicated those reports wide of the mark.

According to the Yorkshire Live reporter, the Owls are not looking to sell Windass this summer and have not discussed any figures relating to his value.

The forward finished as Wednesday’s top scorer last season, finding the net 10 times, and looks set to be an important player next term – with Jordan Rhodes, Elias Kachunga, Kadeem Harris, and Jack Marriott all leaving this summer.

The Verdict

Howson has proven a trusted and reliable Wednesday source in the past, so it seems reports indicating the Yorkshire club had set a £5 million price tag for Windass are wide of the mark.

That looks like bittersweet news for Birmingham and Millwall. They were thought to be unwilling to pay the fee and it seems as though that is not the valuation the Yorkshire club hold.

However, it seems as though the Owls are not looking to sell the 27-year-old at all this summer and as he is still under contract have no obligation to do so.