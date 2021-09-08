Transfer revelation involving West Brom, Watford, Burnley, Swansea City and Fulham emerges

West Bromwich Albion are said to have beaten Watford, Burnley, Swansea City and Fulham to the signing of Kean Bryan, as per a recent report by Birmingham Live.

The 24-year-old centre back put pen to paper on a two year contract at the Hawthorns yesterday after previously being a free agent following his release by Sheffield United and will now be looking to kick on under Valerien Ismael.

Despite eventually choosing to link up with the Baggies, it has now been said that Watford, Burnley, Swansea City and Fulham all considered making moves for the defender this summer, but alas their approaches were not forthcoming.

As a result Bryan becomes Albion’s sixth new signing of an eventful summer and will now be looking to up his match fitness ahead of being integrated into the first team squad.

20 quiz questions about West Brom’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Are West Brom currently averaging more than 2.5 PPG? Yes No

The signing certainly comes at a good times for the Baggies too, with Bryan’s new teammates and fellow centre back Dara O’Shea having just been ruled out with injury for many months.

The Verdict

West Brom acted quickly to bring in a player that they had been tracking for quite some time, and Bryan will certainly be a great alternative for O’Shea who is now set for a prolonged period on the sidelines.

The former Sheffield United man has a point to prove at Sky Bet Championship level after failing to really get a good run of games at Bramall Lane and will be hoping that he can prove his previous club wrong.

There will be question marks over his match fitness for now but in a few weeks or months he should be back playing at the level required.

It’s another shrewd addition by Ismael and the talented defender should fit in nicely to what the coach is trying to create at the Hawthorns.