Transfer revelation emerges regarding Stoke City, Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest as deal was finalised

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has revealed Stoke City were holding out for a permanent deal for the services of Sam Surridge last month as he spoke to Wales Online, with that ending a possible move for them and opening the door for Nottingham Forest to capitalise.

The Bluebirds are currently operating under strict financial restrictions and not because of any transfer embargo – but because of the financial struggles the Welsh outfit are currently going through as detailed by chairman Mehmet Dalman back in October.

Such was the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their finances, that they didn’t even make the money received for Kieffer Moore available as part of the second-tier side’s transfer embargo as the 29-year-old made the move to Championship rivals AFC Bournemouth for a fee believed to be in the region of £3.5m.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Stoke City players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Stoke player Charlie Adam ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

This enabled Forest, who currently have Lewis Grabban on the sidelines, to swoop in and complete a £2m deal to take him to the City Ground on a long-term basis.

A permanent deal was arguably what Steve Cooper’s men needed with the East Midlands outfit already having a total of six loanees at their disposal at this stage.

And this was also an agreement Surridge arguably needed having failed to fully establish himself as a regular starter at the bet365 Stadium.

He was thought to be closing in on a temporary deal to the Cardiff City Stadium in a bid to win more game time – but they ended up losing out to fellow second-tier side Forest and the Welsh club’s manager Steve Morison opened up about this failure to wrap up the deal.

He said: “There were lots of names linked but we got the ones we wanted.

“We weren’t doing anything permanently. We asked about Surridge, we asked about a loan but they wanted a permanent.

“That was that done and we moved on. We were relaxed. I was still in bed by 10pm so I was happy!”

The Verdict:

This just confirms how keen Stoke were to see the 23-year-old go permanently – and it’s a shame for the ex-Bournemouth man because there was a lot of excitement surrounding his arrival as the Potters’ marquee signing.

However, the good thing about this transfer is the fact he’s managed to secure a move away quickly and that was probably the best move for his career considering Josh Maja joined Michael O’Neill’s men on deadline day to compete with the Staffordshire outfit’s existing options.

A temporary move to Cardiff may have provided Surridge with a new lease of life, potentially giving him the option to shine alongside Jordan Hugill up top – but the word ‘temporary’ is key because he would have gone back to Stoke at the end of the season considering the Bluebirds’ financial situation.

And for Morison’s men, they have a capable forward in Uche Ikpeazu at their disposal now, another man that will be keen to prove a point after being frozen out by Chris Wilder at the Riverside.

The ex-Wycombe Wanderers man is unlikely to get back into Wilder’s plans at this stage, so he will be using the next few months to put himself in the shop window ahead of a potential permanent move elsewhere, so he will be keen to do well and that can only work in Cardiff’s favour.