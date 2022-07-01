Transfer revelation emerges regarding key player at Sheffield United

Sheffield United are still paying off the £22 million agreement that brought Sander Berge to Bramall Lane in January 2020, as per the Sheffield Star.

This in turn suggests that the Blades will not sell Berge unless a sizeable fee is tabled, aside from his £35 million release clause, so that the club can swiftly finish paying Genk, as they have been since the Norwegian arrived at Bramall Lane.

Berge has two years remaining on his contract and seems central to Paul Heckingbottom’s plans heading into 2022/23.

With Morgan Gibbs-White returning to Wolverhampton Wanderers, the 24-year-old could be expected to step up and take on a greater share of the goalscoring burden.

It seems unlikely that the Blades are going to splash the cash this summer, which financially puts them in a very secure position while still in receipt of parachute payments.

Therefore, they are not under a tonne of pressure to sell Berge, despite him being admired by clubs in higher places.

With the newly relegated sides not expected to be as strong as they were in 2021/22, there is an opportunity for clubs like Sheffield United to throw themselves into the automatic promotion conversation from the off.

If the Blades can consistently hit the performance level that they did in the second leg of their play-off semi final against Nottingham Forest, then they will not be far off.

The Verdict

This is not an uncommon way of paying a transfer fee, particularly when it is hefty, it is often spread across the duration of the player’s contract.

The Blades will likely want any incoming bid to cover the remaining cost of Berge’s transfer fee from Genk, for them to consider letting him go in this window.

Berge can certainly improve on the ten goal contributions that he chipped in with in 2021/22, especially when set to play in a very advanced midfield role.

One thing that is unclear at Sheffield United at the moment, is what their forward line will look like heading into next season, someone like Oli McBurnie, who had a disappointing 2020/21, could be very effective in linking up with Berge if given the chances to by Heckingbottom.