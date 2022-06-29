Transfer revelation emerges regarding Birmingham City

Borussia Dortmund will not sell Jude Bellingham for any less than £103 million according to SportBild.

This may come in very handy for Birmingham City, further down the line if not this summer, with the Blues reserving a 5% sell-on clause on the player, as per Sport1.

Therefore, if the 19-year-old swapped BVB for the Premier League in the future, currently having three years remaining on his contract, for £103 million, it could go on to be more of course with the way he is going, the Blues would be in for a windfall of £5.15 million.

Finances have been a serious issue at St Andrew’s in the last couple of seasons, but receiving a sum of money in that ballpark, should Bellingham be on the move in the next season or two, would help them out significantly.

It seems unlikely that will take place this summer, with Bellingham developing nicely in Dortmund, but it may be something that the Blues board have their eyes on in the future.

There have been concerns over the long term financing of Birmingham City in recent years, and that does not change due to this, but with cuts in place of spending in the transfer market in recent years, the Blues could reach a more sustainable footing, helped by the sell-on clause, in the coming seasons.



Bellingham has saved Birmingham City in more ways than one in recent seasons, playing a huge hand in securing survival in the second tier in 2019/20 and even aiding the finances of the club years after his departure.

Dortmund have been a stepping stone club on the way up to one of Europe’s elite for a long while now, and it does seem realistic that Bellingham will leave the club next summer if not this, which could improve Birmingham’s prospects significantly, if they are able to maintain their second tier status for at least another season.

Blues supporters will not be very optimistic about their chances of success in 2022/23, but news like this suggests that there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.