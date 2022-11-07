Transfer revelation emerges on Ipswich Town’s reported pursuit of former player

Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes is not on Ipswich Town’s list of transfer targets at this stage, according to this morning’s report from TWTD.

The 32-year-old has been a key player for the Terriers this season, though he has only managed to score three times in 18 league appearances during the 2022/23 campaign so far.

Currently sitting at the bottom of the table, he has a huge task on his hands if he wants to drag the West Yorkshire outfit out of relegation danger, just months after his strike guided them into the play-off final.

According to Alan Nixon, his performances have attracted interest from Ipswich Town who are desperate to get back to the Championship under Kieran McKenna after a long period competing in League One, with the third-tier outfit also reported to have been interested in him during the summer window.

The two teams have already struck up a relationship following the Tractor Boys’ sale of Tyreece Simpson to the Terriers in the previous window, with Danny Schofield opting to pursue the forward after seeing him shine at Swindon Town last term.

However, TWTD claim that Rhodes isn’t on McKenna’s wishlist at this stage despite the experienced forward already spending time at Portman Road during the early stages of his playing career.

The Verdict:

One big advantage of getting this potential deal over the line is the fact he had already become accustomed to life at Ipswich and with that, it shouldn’t have taken him too long to settle in.

He also has plenty of experience under his belt in the second tier, something that would have only helped him to thrive if he had made the step down with the Tractor Boys temporarily.

This move may have been a tempting one for the player considering his side’s current league position and the fact Ipswich seem to be on the up under their manager who has made such an impressive impact since his arrival last year.

However, McKenna may want to target a young player that he can keep for the long term, with their board also likely to want to make a profit on some of their players in their quest to abide by financial rules.

Remaining prudent in the transfer market will be particularly important if they continue to remain in the third tier – because there are no guarantees they will go up despite a strong start to their campaign.