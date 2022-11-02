Transfer revelation emerges on Burnley star amid loan spell away from Turf Moor

Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas have the opportunity to buy Wout Weghorst from Burnley for €10m at the end of the season but that price tag could change if the Clarets win promotion at the end of the season, according to the Turkish side’s sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci who spoke to Aksam.

The striker was just one of several key players to leave Lancashire this summer, with Nick Pope heading to Newcastle United, Nathan Collins linking up with Wolves, James Tarkowski moving to Everton, Dwight McNeil also making the move to Goodison Park and Maxwel Cornet sealing a switch to West Ham United.

Unlike those mentioned though, Weghorst is only out on loan at this stage and could potentially be a key contributor under Vincent Kompany at some point in the future.

He will still have two years left on his deal with the Clarets if he returns to the first team next summer, having only arrived in Lancashire from Wolfsburg back in January.

The 30-year-old has been a prolific figure for his current loan side, recording six goals and four assists in 12 league appearances as a crucial figure for the Turkish top-tier side.

That may give them encouragement to seal a permanent deal for his services – but his price tag may change if the Clarets secure a return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

That’s according to Kazanci, who said (via Sport Witness): “It’s early. Many things can change over time. The transfer fee for Weghorst is €10m.

“This is a very high price, of course, but this number may change depending on whether Burnley will make it to the Premier League.

“Rachid Ghezzal’s cost was also €15m, but we bought him for €3m.”

The Verdict:

With the Dutchman being just one of several players to leave Turf Moor in the summer, it’s hard to think he would have been pushed out because many other players left and that should have meant that they were able to keep hold of him.

Josh Brownhill stayed at the club and they probably could have afforded to keep Weghorst too, so you have to wonder whether he was hugely committed to the cause at Turf Moor.

And if his comments in the summer are anything to go by, he certainly wasn’t committed at all so this is why the Clarets should be looking to move him on permanently even if he could be an asset next season.

If those comments had been made after the Dutchman had spent several years at the club, some supporters would understand that this summer may have been a natural time to move on.

However, he had only been at the club for a matter of months before seemingly trying to push for an exit, so that’s definitely something Kompany needs to bear in mind next summer if he has any control over his future.