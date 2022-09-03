Transfer revelation emerges on Burnley key player after previous Leicester, Southampton and Wolves interest

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill was never likely to move on this summer after the sale of several other key players, according to a report from Lancs Live.

The Clarets weren’t afraid to cash in on some of their most valuable assets this summer, with Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet all moving on from Turf Moor this summer.

As well as this, Wayne Hennessey left to return to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest and it seemed as though no one at the Lancashire side was not available to be sold if their valuation of players were matched.

With this, there were concerns that Brownhill would also move on with Leicester City, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers all believed to have been interested in luring him back to the top flight.

However, no move materialised in the end with Wolves deciding against pursuing a move for the 26-year-old despite seeing him progress well this season.

Under manager Vincent Kompany, the midfielder has recorded four goals and one assist in eight league matches and there was no real danger of him leaving the club once they had managed to offload other players as they adapt to the financial conditions of the Championship.

Speaking on this subject, the Clarets’ boss said: “We did a few big sales and players I would have liked to keep but sales we had to do for the club.

“We lost big players and so I knew after that that we didn’t have to sell other players so were in a strong position.”

The Verdict:

Selling Brownhill as well would have been a big mistake, especially after seeing him thrive during the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Cornet’s sale always looked inevitable considering his release clause and considerable amount of interest in him, with Nick Pope also being strongly linked with a move elsewhere.

However, you do have to wonder whether they could have kept hold of Collins considering he only joined the Clarets last year and arguably had unfinished business at Turf Moor before being sold to Wolves.

And retaining Hennessey may not have been a bad idea too considering they had already lost Pope, so you have to wonder whether they could have done more to keep some of their best assets to give themselves the best chance of returning to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Not cashing in on these players may have given Kompany less room to manoeuvre in terms of incomings though and they have managed to complete some shrewd deals, so the Belgian will probably see this recent window as a mixed but productive one.