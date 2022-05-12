Transfer revelation emerges involving Hull City and Derby County

Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies was recommended to Hull City boss Shota Arveladze during the January transfer window but he declined to make a move for the 37-year-old, according to a report from Hull Live.

The defender was one of the Rams’ most important figures during the 2021/22 campaign, helping to support captain Tom Lawrence as another leader and initially managing to minimise the goals the East Midlands side conceded as they made a promising start to the campaign.

He was even key in their continued fight following their points deductions and although the East Midlands outfit were eventually relegated, he is one of many Derby players who could emerge from the last nine months with real credit.

Playing in all 46 games, the experienced central defender managed to prove his fitness to Wayne Rooney and this could also make him an attractive option for other sides, with Bristol City thought to be monitoring his situation ahead of a potential approach.

His contract at Pride Park expires in the summer – but the Rams are currently unable to hand out new contracts at this stage because of the fact they are still in administration – allowing the Robins to pounce.

One side that may not make a move for him though is Hull, because although he has been linked with a return to the MKM Stadium, manager Arveladze reportedly opted against making a move for him during the winter window.

As per the same Hull Live report, they also had the chance to sign him last summer with the centre-back thought to have been open to a return to East Yorkshire – but it was a move that didn’t materialise in the end.

The Verdict:

Considering Di’Shon Bernard has returned to Manchester United with a permanent deal yet to be struck, it could make sense to bring Davies in who probably won’t demand to start every week considering his age.

However, he has shown that he can remain fit and this is why they can be assured they won’t be throwing money down the drain if they did make a move for him, also proving that he belongs in the second tier.

He may be 37 – but it would be a shame to see him drop down to League One so it remains to be seen whether he remains loyal to the cause at Pride Park with second-tier interest emerging in him.

The Tigers certainly have the ability to lure him to the MKM Stadium because of the fact they look set for exciting times under owner Acun Ilicali, who made a real statement of intent with his late January business and looks set to heavily back Arveladze.

Previously involved in a relegation fight, Davies will want to be involved in a fight slightly higher up the division next season and this is what Hull may be able to provide him with, even though Derby may also be involved at the right end of their division.