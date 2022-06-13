Transfer revelation emerges involving Huddersfield Town and 21 y/o

Huddersfield Town are yet to agree a deal with National League outfit Halifax Town for the services of centre-back Jesse Debrah, according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

The 21-year-old played a considerable part in guiding his current side to the fifth-tier play-offs, though their quarter-final defeat to Chesterfield ended his dreams of forcing his way into the EFL.

He could make the step up regardless though with the Terriers previously reported to have been closing in on his signature before sending him back out on loan, with Carlos Corberan’s side seemingly looking at the central defender as a long-term investment.

The Terriers will need a shorter-term replacement to come in for Levi Colwill and Naby Sarr, with the former leaving the John Smith’s Stadium on the expiration of his loan deal and the latter being released.

Although Will Boyle has arrived as an option, potential longer-term option Debrah isn’t certain to come in at this stage with Yorkshire Live claiming that the Terriers are yet to strike an agreement with Halifax for his services despite previous reports.

The fifth-tier outfit took up the option of extending the defender’s contract by a further year this month in their quest to generate a fee for his services, though it’s currently unclear whether the two clubs will come to an agreement.

However, they are thought to be closing in on the signing of fellow non-league player Kyle Hudlin, who was unable to guide Solihull Moors to League Two despite his goal in this month’s play-off final.

The Verdict:

Considering the success Corberan’s side have had with Sorba Thomas, they should certainly be looking to get the likes of Debrah and Hudlin over the line, with the latter potentially able to be a first-team asset straight away.

Although he will have to take three steps up the football pyramid, his aerial threat and Thomas’ deliveries could be a lethal combination and they should certainly be looking to save a space for the forward on the bench.

Debrah, on the other hand, may need to spend some time away from West Yorkshire if he joins, because their defence was so crucial to their success last term and they won’t want to put too much pressure on the non-league defender to make the step up straight away.

If he can make the step up to League One or Two though, that could be a decent move for the 21-year-old who will have the security of a contract at the John Smith’s Stadium whilst plying his trade elsewhere.

And with Dean Hoyle reported to be taking control of the club again, bringing Debrah and Hudlin in are small financial risks worth taking knowing how reliable Hoyle will be in terms of continuing to keep the club afloat.