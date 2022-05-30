Transfer revelation emerges involving Celtic and Bristol City

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have been keeping an eye on Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo for a long time, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke who made this revelation to Give Me Sport.

The 22-year-old was one of the Robins’ standout performers during the 2021/22 campaign, recording eight goals and 12 assists in 31 league appearances and proving to be a game-changer alongside the rejuvenated Andreas Weimann.

They were bright sparks during what was a pretty dismal campaign for Nigel Pearson’s side, who previously had worries about breaching the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules in the future.

That may mean a sale could be on the horizon at Ashton Gate and they would have no shortage of assets to cash in on, with Alex Scott and Han-Noah Massengo both believed to be attracting interest from teams in the English top flight.

Semenyo is also thought to be of interest with Celtic and recently-relegated side Watford both previously linked with the Ghanaian – and Nottingham Forest even went as far as launching a bid for his services back in January – an offer that was rejected.

It’s currently unclear whether he will be the subject of more bids in the coming months with the transfer window opening next month – but Ange Postecoglou’s side are long-term admirers of him according to reporter O’Rourke.

He told Give Me Sport: “I think he’s someone that Celtic have been watching for quite a long time.

“There was talk of a possible move last summer, and also during the January transfer window, and I’m sure Celtic have continued to monitor his situation.

“He’s got potential, Semenyo.”

The Verdict:

Semenyo started to get into his stride last term and would be a great addition for Celtic, though it remains to be seen whether the Ghanaian would remain there for the long term if he continues to thrive.

If he can replicate his form from the 2021/22 campaign going into next season, he would have fully earned his move away from Ashton Gate and Premier League teams may come calling for his signature.

However, you just feel he should remain with the Robins for one more season. Their 2021/22 season was pretty miserable – but they have already moved quickly in the transfer market – landing a real coup in Kal Naismith.

If they can improve their defensive record, they will certainly have the ingredients to be pushing towards the top end of the table and under a man of Pearson’s experience, they could have a very positive season next term.

Even if he has another positive season and the Robins miss out on promotion, a place in the English top tier could be his, so he should think carefully before making a big decision on his future. His next move could be crucial for his career.