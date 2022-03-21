Transfer revelation emerges involving Cardiff City and Manchester City

Championship side Cardiff City will inform Premier League giant Manchester City that they would like to see midfielder Tommy Doyle return to the club next season, as per a report from Wales Online.

The 20-year-old first arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium back in January, being one of five winter loan arrivals that have gone on to make a real impact and have all played their part in dragging the Bluebirds away from relegation danger.

Midfielder Doyle has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet under Steve Morison, making 12 Championship appearances already in his short time in the Welsh capital, recording two goals and one assist in the process.

However, it’s currently unclear whether they will be able to lure him back to the second-tier side next term with the Bluebirds currently enduring financial difficulties and look set to have another low-spending transfer window when the summer comes around.

Previously, manager Morison had admitted that he didn’t think he was going to be able to attract any of his current loanees back to the club despite the success they have enjoyed under his stewardship, with the likes of Cody Drameh and Alfie Doughty giving themselves a real chance of forcing their way back into first-team contention at their parent sides next term.

It remains to be seen whether Doyle will have any chance of being involved under Pep Guardiola during the 2022/23 campaign – but the Bluebirds will certainly be throwing their hat in the ring if he becomes available.

That’s according to Wales Online, who say Cardiff will “make their feelings known” in terms of wanting the 20-year-old to return as they look to strengthen their squad in pre-season.

The Verdict:

If you don’t ask, you don’t get so Cardiff should at least try to get him back and they may have a decent chance of doing so, considering the Citizens may not want to take too many chances on youngsters next term in their quest for more silverware.

The Bluebirds have also shown that they can be trusted to develop loan players well and under the stewardship of Morison who has had experience of that prior to taking on the head coach job at the Cardiff City Stadium, that may boost their chances of getting another deal over the line.

They may be the victims of their own success if he impresses too much though – because he may want to set his sights higher and secure a temporary move to a top-tier side – depending on how he progresses from now until the end of the season.

Even if they don’t manage to lure him back though, they may be able to recruit another loanee or two from Guardiola’s men and considering the talent they have in their academy, that’s certainly not a bad option to have.

And with the club looking as though they will be operating within a tight budget for the foreseeable future, it makes sense to make as many loan moves as possible despite that not exactly helping their cause for the long term in terms of building something meaningful.