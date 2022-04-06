Transfer revelation emerges involving AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has admitted he wants to retain Liverpool centre-back and current loanee Nat Phillips beyond the end of this campaign, making this revelation to Dorset Live.

The 25-year-old arrived at the Vitality Stadium back in January, replacing the void Steve Cook left when he departed to Nottingham Forest and becoming a viable first-team option for the Cherries in their quest to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Previously linked with top-tier sides, this deal was seen as something of a coup by many and he has certainly made a good impression since his arrival, making nine competitive appearances for Parker’s men as he established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet almost straight away.

He didn’t exactly enjoy the most successful debut at the Vitality, looking shaky at times against non-league outfit Boreham Wood and losing 1-0 to the fifth-tier outfit in a humiliating fashion.

Responding well since then though, looking comfortable alongside Lloyd Kelly and conceding at a rate of just one goal per game, he is certainly playing his part in guiding the Cherries to promotion and this will only see him attract interest from elsewhere.

Parker is one man who wants to throw his hat in the ring if the defender becomes available for a move again as he spoke to Dorset Live.

He said: “Maybe, hopefully (discussions take place on a further move).

“At this moment in time, that has not really been discussed.

“As always, whether with Nat or all the players who are on loan and in where they sit or don’t sit, it is really irrelevant.

“Just tell them to keep their heads down, focus on performing and that (their future) probably ends up taking care of itself, one way or another.

“That’s how I’ve learned things. Nat needs to be consistent in his levels, which he has done.”

The Verdict:

The promotion chasers could be a victim of their own success here if Phillips does too well, because as mentioned before, he has been the subject of interest from sides who are already in the top tier and they could force the south-coast club out of the race with their financial power.

One clear example is Newcastle who were thought to be monitoring his situation at Anfield back in January.

Their new owners will be willing to back Eddie Howe and although it could be argued they will be targeting higher-profile signings, their boss will always have his eye on the Cherries and this is where the centre-back is currently thriving.

It also remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp’s men are ready to offload him permanently, though they do already have the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez all fighting for a starting spot.

This will limit Phillips’ opportunities on Merseyside and this is why it would be no surprise to see him push for a longer-term move when the summer comes.

Whether his current loan side will be able to afford him will depend on the division they are competing in next season, though a return to the top tier looks inevitable now, barring any major slip-ups.