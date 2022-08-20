Transfer revelation emerges as Middlesbrough close in on transfer agreement for Fulham player

Middlesbrough made an approach to recruit Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz but the Cottagers stalled on this move until they made some signings of their own, according to the Northern Echo.

At the start of last month, it was believed the west London side’s manager Marco Silva was dissatisfied with the club’s lack of progress in the transfer market – but have made seven signings since then in their quest to remain afloat in the Premier League.

Boro also endured a slower start to the summer than many people expected with Chris Wilder looking to overhaul their squad – and are still looking to bring in two more strikers despite managing to sign Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe.

As well as this, Chuba Akpom looks set to remain at the Riverside Stadium beyond the summer and Josh Coburn probably won’t be able to secure a loan move away as he remains injured at this stage.

However, they could still benefit from an extra injection of quality up top and had made an approach for Muniz in pre-season – but have had to wait until now to get an agreement over the line with a loan deal set to be sealed.

This breakthrough for Boro may have happened because Silva’s side are now in pole position to recruit Brighton and Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay.

The Verdict:

Fair play to Boro for remaining loyal to this hunt because they could have easily turned their attention elsewhere – but were persistent and that looks to have paid dividends with the Brazilian on the verge of securing a move.

Considering he adapted reasonably well to England last summer, it shouldn’t take him any time at all to settle into life at the Riverside and judging by some of his performances last season, he could be a regular goalscorer in the second tier.

It does feel as though they could benefit from having a top-quality forward in there despite the number of options they have already – and he could potentially be the missing piece in their jigsaw.

It remains to be seen whether recruiting another forward option as well as Muniz would be beneficial though – because they will already have a decent number of options at their disposal once the Brazilian arrives and adding another option may create disharmony unless someone leaves.

This is why they should prioritise a left-footed centre-back and a midfield once they get Muniz over the line – because there’s only a limited amount of time to go before the window closes.