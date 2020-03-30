Transfer report scuppers Derby’s hopes of deal for 26-y/o

There’s a good case to suggest that Derby County might well be among the sides wanting the paused football season to resume as soon as possible.

The Rams have largely had a quiet season on the pitch, with off-field matters dominating the headlines, but despite all of that, Phillip Cocu has guided them to six points off of the top six with nine games to go.

Clearly, they have a shot of getting into the play-offs and with two games won before the break, they were in decent form.

Whilst we wait to see what happens there, though, one area where they might not get as much success is in the chase for full-back Morgan Fox.

Derbyshire Live has referred to him as a target for the men from Pride Park but, in a potential transfer blow, Sheffield Wednesday are apparently ‘desperate’ to get him to sign a new contract at Hillsborough – as per Yorkshire Live.

Should the season be resumed?

Yes Vote No Vote

Fox has been one of the Owls’ best players in what has been a tumultuous campaign for Garry Monk’s men, and it seems as though they’re ready to reward him with a new deal.

The Verdict

This may well be a blow for the Rams as they would have been able to get Fox cheaply given his contract situation.

Wednesday, perhaps unsurprisingly, want to reward the full-back for his fine season, though, and so it’s back to the drawing board for Cocu’s men by the looks of things.