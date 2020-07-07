Transfer report indicates Leeds United in the mix to benefit from club’s cost cutting

There are a host of young players on the radar of Leeds United, with the Whites looking to pounce on potential developments within the Hartlepool United youth set-up.

Leeds have had a heavy focus on recruitment in their academy since Andrea Radrizzani took control of the club in 2017, with Jordan Stevens, Pascal Struijk and Leif Davis just some of the names who have arrived into the youth set-up at Elland Road from elsewhere.

Now, a report from TEAMtalk has revealed that Hartlepool’s youngsters could be shifted on as the club looks to adapted to life outside the Football League and cannot guarantee professional deals, which has alerted Leeds.

Amongst those who could leave are Connor Rennison and Harrison Webster, a midfielder and full-back who have previously been on the radar of Leeds, as per this report.

In addition to that pair, Joe Grey (striker), Brad Young (goalkeeper) and Luke Chapman (forward) are all named as potential departures.

Hartlepool were relegated into the National League in 2016/17 on the back of a slow decline, with the club unable to return to the Football League since then.

This season, they were sat ninth in the table prior to the season’s postponement.

For the preying Leeds, they are on the verge of a Premier League return, with Marcelo Bielsa battling to take them back into the top-flight for the first time since the 2003/04 campaign.

The Verdict

Over the course of Radrizzani’s time as Leeds chairman, there has been such a focus on bolstering the club’s youth resources.

It is little surprise to see them sniffing around some of Hartlepool’s talent and if players like Rennison and Webster become available, you’d imagine Leeds will be somewhere in the mix to sign them.

Stevens, Struijk and Davis are players that have all played in the first-team under Bielsa and given Leeds’ tendency to lean on their academy, you can imagine Elland Road looks an attractive prospect right now.

