Transfer report emerges involving AC Milan and Sheffield United star

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has been “proposed” to Serie A side AC Milan, according to a report from Sky Sport (via Calciomercato).

The 24-year-old has been the subject of interest from elsewhere this summer, with Club Brugge even having a bid rejected for him as they plotted to lure him back to Belgium with the offer of Champions League football.

Not only have the Belgian top-tier outfit been interested – but he has also attracted interest from England with Brentford, Leeds United and Leicester City all being linked with a move for the Norwegian.

It has been reported that the midfielder’s representatives are trying to engineer a move away for him during the summer following the Blades’ failure to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, reaching the top six but failing to overcome Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-final.

It’s currently unclear whether any side would be willing to match the £35m sum needed to bypass negotiations with Paul Heckingbottom’s side and talk directly to the player.

The Blades’ hierarchy, however, are thought to be open to offers that provide them with a profit on the £22m they paid to lure him to Bramall Lane in the first place.

That could present Stefano Pioli’s with a chance to swoop in, though it’s currently unclear whether they will make a move for him at this stage.

The Verdict:

This is a very difficult situation for the Blades because they are almost in a lose-lose situation.

If they sell him, that is likely to have quite a negative impact on the second-tier side’s chances of securing promotion back to the top flight considering how vital he was towards the end of last season and has shone during the early stages of this term too.

And unless the board invest the vast majority of that money generated from his sale back into the first team, there may be fan discontent.

Even if they do inject that money back into the transfer budget, Heckingbottom may have preferred to have these funds earlier in the summer, because big changes to the squad now may disrupt their rhythm.

But if they don’t cash in on him now, they face making a big loss on him or even losing him for free – and it would be a big gamble not to sell him and instead rely on the South Yorkshire side to win promotion in a bid to convince him to sign a new deal then.

He will only have one year left on his current terms next summer though, so the club need to be realistic and ensure they aren’t demanding too much for his services.