Transfer report deals Leeds United a blow in Ben White pursuit

Brighton and Hove Albion look set to stand in the way of Leeds United if they attempt to lure Ben White back to Elland Road on a permanent contract.

Leeds have been overseeing the development of White since the summer of 2019, with the Whites opting to take the Brighton centre-back on loan for the season.

And, White has impressed, playing every minute in the Championship so far this season and helping the Whites to the top of the table with only nine games of the campaign remaining.

Naturally that has led to Leeds’ fans wanting to see the club move to sign White permanently in the summer transfer window, but a report from the Daily Star has stated that the Seagulls are likely to stand in their way and are unwilling to part with the 22-year-old.

Marcelo Bielsa would need to source a replacement for White if he didn’t return in the summer, with the Star noting how there’s an interest in Middlesbrough man Daniel Ayala, who is out of contract at the Riverside.

The current EFL postponement leaves Leeds and White out of action until April 30th at the earliest, with Bielsa’s side hoping the season can resume as they push for promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

The Verdict

A priority for Leeds this summer, if they are promoted, will be to strike a deal for White to return for the 2020/21 campaign.

He’s been exceptional this season and you doubt that this report will put the Whites off pursuing a move.

Promotion puts Leeds into the reckoning to sign White and the club will know that.

It’s up to them to put the ball in Brighton’s court.

