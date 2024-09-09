Key Takeaways The high volume of injuries poses a significant concern to Wycombe's depth.

The lack of natural left-backs and wingers could become problematic for Wycombe.

Additional free-agent signings or a formation change may be needed to address potential gaps in the squad.

Wycombe Wanderers enjoyed a strong summer transfer window, as the Buckinghamshire club brought in nine new faces for the first team alone. However, with an injury crisis at the club, Matt Bloomfield would've liked to add further reinforcements to a couple of positions.

Wanderers are looking to better their previous finish of tenth place last season, which could certainly be achievable thanks to a strong window. However, injuries have reared their heads again, and Wycombe are missing several senior players, such as Luke Leahy, and Sam Vokes.

It has been a strange start to the new season for the Blues, as they've gone from an almost fully fit squad to missing several first-team regulars in the space of a month. Unfortunately, players picking up injuries is part and parcel of football, but Bloomfield will be scratching his head as to how many players have sustained potential long-term setbacks.

With that in mind, a worst-case scenario of more injuries must be avoided at all costs. The Chairboys have got the quality in depth to weather the current crisis, but if more injuries come about, Bloomfield may find himself down to the bare bones again.

Fortunately, a productive end to the transfer window saw five new players join the club within the final two weeks before the deadline. Crucially, defender Taylor and midfielders Humphreys and Morley added cover in areas of the pitch that lacked depth.

While the window as a whole was certainly positive, Wanderers may still have a few regrets...

Reliance on Harvie could backfire if the injury crisis continues

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

Signed from MK Dons in the summer, Scottish full-back Daniel Harvie struggled in his first two league games in a Wycombe shirt but has since looked superb against Rotherham United and Blackpool respectively.

The 26-year-old has more than demonstrated his ability as a top left-back at League One level. However, the summer signing happens to be the only natural left-back at the club currently, with Leahy and Humphreys capable of playing the position, but both better suited to a central midfield role.

If Wycombe were to lose Harvie through suspension or injury, Bloomfield would be in a spot of bother, as he has no natural left-backs available for selection. Of course, the backroom staff would've evaluated their squad, highlighted areas they felt needed reinforcing, and didn't identify left-back as an area of concern.

The former Scottish youth international has a good record of endurance, having played over 150 times for his former North Bucks employers. Despite this, nobody is immune to injury, and if the unthinkable were to happen, Wanderers could find themselves in trouble.

With Leahy already looking likely to be out for some time, Hartridge and Humphreys are the only fit options who can fill that left-back role behind Harvie. The latter comes with some experience, having played the position for Ipswich Town, but it would mean an important midfielder missing from the engine room.

After Bloomfield found himself in a similar position last term with the long-term injury of Saxon Earley, the 40-year-old had to improvise for the second half of the season, using Leahy and Nigel Lonwijk to cover the gap in the squad. There will be hope that the same thing doesn't happen again, as the lack of natural left-backs at the club could come back to bite Wycombe.

Limited options on the wings could also be a worry for Bloomfield

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

The wide attacking areas have also been dealt a big blow by injuries this season. Currently, Wycombe only have Kieran Sadlier, Garath McCleary, and Gideon Kodua as fit natural wingers. Currently, Beryly Lubala, David Wheeler, and Brandon Hanlan are yet to feature this season due to injuries, which have whittled wide areas down to the bare bones again.

In a similar case to Harvie, if there was to be another player absent, the Chairboys could find themselves seriously short of options to fill the gap. Lubala and Hanlan aren't expected to return to action anytime soon either, not to mention the latter hasn't kicked a ball in anger since last November after rupturing his ACL.

As there is no sign of either returning anytime soon, the Wanderers must hope that all of their currently fit wingers stay that way, or they could end up having to play someone out of position. Whilst new signing Udoh has stated that he doesn't mind being called upon to play different positions, Bloomfield's men would certainly benefit from having someone who is a natural wideman.

Thankfully, this potential issue could be easier for Bloomfield to manage than the one previously mentioned. If Wanderers are to encounter a lack of availability out wide, a formation change could help them combat this issue. Changing shape from the usual 4-3-3 to his other favoured 3-5-2 will mean his wingers won't need to be utilised, instead playing two strikers where more depth is available.

Of course, in case things do get that desperate when the 40-year-old's hand is forced, the free-agent market remains open, which Wycombe dipped into last year when they had an injury crisis among their strikers. Finding quality attackers without a club isn't as hard as it sounds, with plenty of great League One level players still in the hunt for a new home.

The likes of Marcus Browne, as well as former Chairboys Kadeem Harris and Fred Onyedinma, are just a select few of the established players still without a club. After Lyle Taylor was signed on a short-term deal last November to cover for the injuries Wycombe had, the Blues boss could dip into this market again if needs be.

Related Wycombe Wanderers: Shock deadline day steal could give Matt Bloomfield, Sunderland headache - View Wycombe Wanderers raided Livingston of their star goalkeeper on deadline day, which could cause an issue when Nathan Bishop returns from injury.

.

.