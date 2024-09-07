It has been widely regarded by Football League fans that Stockport County have had one of the better transfer windows this summer.

So good, in fact, that it can prove difficult to put together a list like this.

During the off-season, the Hatters have brought in young prospects like Lewis Fiorini and Lewis Bate, a position’s rising star in goalkeeper Corey Addai, and some wiser top-level talent in Ollie Norwood.

Despite that undoubted success, there are a couple of deals that could have taken this window from a 10 out of 10 to an 11…

Permanent Louie Barry deal

Now, the fact that the Hatters managed to attract Louie Barry back to Edgeley Park — with interest from the Championship and League One cash-splashers Birmingham City eyeing him up — is a testament both to the impact of the fans’ adoration and the feeling that flows the other way.

The 21-year-old has already proven just how decisive he could be for Stockport in their first venture into League One for well over a decade.

Four league games have seen Barry net three times, all of which are worthy Goal of the Month contributions, but more than that, he offers a constant threat to defenders, rushing to the byline to look for cutbacks or taking on a chance himself.

Louie Barry in the league for Stockport County, as per Transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2024/25 4 3 0 2023/24 20 9 4

County owner Mark Stott spoke at the end of last season about exploring a permanent deal for Barry, and that’s the only way this move could have got better.

Not only would the Hatters be seeing the difference he’s making on the pitch, but he would also be adding to his value that would eventually trickle back into the club’s finances, all while he’s helping the team further up the pyramid.

Nevertheless, the loan deal for Barry has already proved to be a smart bit of business. It wouldn't be a surprise to see County explore his permanent position with Villa this time next year.

Right-back cover

The only area that the Hatters look relatively light in at this early stage of the season is right-back; a position that has caused the club headaches for some time.

Recruitment in this area isn’t the simplest, with Kyle Knoyle the favourite operator and Macauley Southam-Hales due back from a long lay-off towards the end of this year.

The Welshman has had a torrid time with injuries in recent seasons, but fans are still eagerly awaiting his return. Even with a campaign that never really got going due to setbacks, the flying wing-back managed to rack up seven assists in the league, the third-most of anyone for County in League Two.

A permanent recruit may therefore have been overkill, but an injury to Knoyle, as occurred in pre-season, leaves Dave Challinor’s side short.

A temporary, perhaps short-term loan would have been ideal to bridge that gap until Southam-Hales returns. Jay Mingi is accustomed to deputise and loanee Tyler Onyango has chipped in too, but a temporary specialist in this area would have made an already solid squad marginally more secure.