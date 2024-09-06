On the whole, many of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion will consider the 2024 summer transfer window to have been a good one at Ewood Park.

There was of course, the departure of Sammie Szmodics to Premier League side Ipswich Town, after his goals had proved so vital in keeping the Lancashire club in the Championship last season.

Long-serving striker Sam Gallagher was also sold to Stoke City, with fellow centre-forward Semir Telalovic and goalkeeper Leo Wahlstedt both departing after just a year with the club.

However, there were also nine new summer signings, with Yuki Ohashi and Makhtar Gueye arriving to fill the centre-forward roles, and making promising starts to their Blackburn careers.

The additions of Andi Weimann - already an icon after his stunning goal in the draw with Burnley - Todd Cantwell, and Amario Cozier Duberry have boosted the positions just behind the forwards.

That ought to cover for the departure of Szmodics, while depth that was needed at centre-midfield, centre-back and left-back has been brought in with Lewis Baker, Danny Batth and Owen Beck.

Balasz Toth has also arrived from Hungary to add a second senior option in goal after Wahlstedt's exit.

As a result, Rovers look to have covered just about every base they might have needed to during the summer transfer window.

But is there anywhere that the club may feel they have missed out on something, now that the market has closed?

Here, we've taken a look at two possible regrets Blackburn Rovers might have, from the summer transfer window.

Fulham sign Arsenal man too late for Blackburn

On the morning of summer deadline day, reports emerged suggesting that a move to bring Martial Godo to Ewood Park on loan from Premier League side Fulham, was being worked on.

The winger had spent last season on loan in League One with Wigan Athletic, and looked to be ready for the step-up to the Championship.

Operating from the left, Godo could also have given Blackburn the same sort of spark and pace on that side of the pitch, that they will expect from Brighton loanee Cozier-Duberry on the right.

Ultimately though, no deal materialised, with the 21-year-old instead remaining at Craven Cottage for the time being.

What may be particularly frustrating about that for Rovers, is that Fulham confirmed they had made the signing of another winger - Reiss Nelson on-loan from Arsenal - in the final hours of the window.

Had that deal to take the Gunners man to the Cottage been done earlier in the day, that extra depth out wide could have allowed Marco Silva's side to sanction an exit for Godo earlier in the day.

That in turn, may have allowed Blackburn to negotiate a deal for the 21-year-old, and secure themselves another promising and useful option out wide.

Martial Godo 2023/24 League One stats for Wigan Athletic - from SofaScore Appearances 34 Goals 4 Shots per Game 1.4 Shots on Target per Game 0.4 Assists 5 Pass Success Rate 86% Dribble Success Rate 55% Duel Success Rate 46%

Centre-Back depth

One of the more surprising transfers completed this summer saw Connor O'Riordan leave Ewood Park to join League One side Cambridge United on a season-long loan.

The centre-back has only made two substitute appearances for Rovers after joining from Crewe Alexandra back in January.

However, many felt he would stay at the club this summer, giving head coach John Eustace five centre-backs to work with.

That would have given him the depth required to switch between four and five at the back, as he had done after taking over last season.

But with O'Riordan departing, Blackburn are now left with just four centre-backs, which could limit the scope to switch between those two systems.

It also means that if one of the first-choice pairing of Dom Hyam or Hayden Carter are out for a long period, one of the veteran alternatives in Batth or Kyle McFadzean may face a heavy workload.

That may then put some extra pressure on the backline, though Eustace would of course also have the option of rotating between the two, so Blackburn may still feel they are in a solid position here.