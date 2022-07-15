Transfer race for 25-year-old tips in Portsmouth’s favour

Portsmouth could be closer to a deal for Colby Bishop according to Hampshire Live, with MK Dons having moved on for a forward elsewhere.

Pompey managed to climb into the top half of the League One table last season and would have liked to get into the play-offs to boot but fell away when it really mattered.

Danny Cowley will want to ensure his side can secure a spot in those play-off places next time out – and that will mean signing some players this summer. One area which is a definite position of need for the club is upfront, with the club’s supporters now growing tired of the side not adding any more options to their ranks in attack.

Quiz: Are these 20 Portsmouth transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Portsmouth loaned out Alex Bass this season True False

As things stand, aside from Ronan Curtis who can play as a striker, there are not many other out-and-out options for the third tier outfit. Unless they look to their reserves, there wouldn’t be too many to choose from if the new campaign started next week.

Now, the good news for Pompey is that they may have a chance to add a new forward to their squad. Colby Bishop is one name that has previously been linked with the Fratton Park outfit this summer but MK Dons have also reportedly been keen to sign him up.

Now, Hampshire Live is reporting that with the Dons having snapped up Will Grigg, they may no longer want to make a bid for Bishop – and that would pave the way for Portsmouth to step in and get a deal done for the Accrington man.

With 11 goals in 41 outings for Stanley last season, he would certainly be a welcome boost for the club next season.

The Verdict

Colby Bishop would be an excellent addition to the Portsmouth attack and having proven he can do the business for a side lower down the table, he could do even better with Pompey.

They want to be up near the promotion places and at the very least, near the play-off places. They will need a striker to lead them forward and ensure that he can notch the goals to give them an edge at the top end of the pitch. Bishop would certainly tick that box.

He is proven at League One level and that is a bonus for the Fratton Park outfit. They know that if they were to part with a decent sized fee for the player this transfer window, then it wouldn’t be as much of a gamble because they know he can bag in the third tier.

He might cost a lot more than other options but he would arguably be better than most other options out there for Portsmouth.