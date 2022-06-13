Transfer pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday man set to end

Argentine Primera Division side Atletico Talleres are set to end their interest in Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass.

As per The Star, a back-and-forth transfer saga saw the Owls reject a six-figure sum for the 28-year-old and now, with the Argentinian season well underway, it is reported that Talleres are unlikely to continue in their attempts to lure Windass from South Yorkshire to South America.

It first emerged that the Argentine club held an interest in the striker last month.

Those rumours were then confirmed when Pedro Caixinha, boss of Talleres, came out and publicly spoke about Windass, who he had previously worked with at Rangers.

“Yes it’s true I want him,” he said via The Yorkshire Post.

“I got to work with Josh Windass at Rangers in Scotland and I keep in touch with him. He’s a quality player.”

The Star report that it was never the intention of Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore to allow Windass to leave, nor their owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Despite an injury hit 2021/22, it is believed the 28-year-old can be a key asset for the club next season as they once again make an attempt at Championship promotion.

That resolve to keep the forward was put to the test when Talleres offered a fee reported to be in the region of £1 million pounds for the striker, but Moore and Chansiri held firm.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday will be glad to put this one behind them.

Having turned down a significant offer for the striker, it was unlikely that Talleres were going to come back with an even bigger offer.

That scenario felt even more unlikely given the noises coming out of Sheffield Wednesday that they were very keen to keep hold of him.

Indeed, the 28-year–old is now set to be a part of Wednesday’s squad next term, and it will be exciting to see what he can do in League One across the season if he can remain injury-free.