Highlights Reading fans united in support for Femi Azeez despite previous doubts, predicting he will stay under new ownership.

Azeez's impressive stats from last season make him a key player in Reading's future plans for League One success.

Reading must resolve Azeez's contract situation to avoid losing him for free next year, potentially seeking to sell him this summer.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading have been backed to keep hold of star winger Femi Azeez ahead of their second campaign in League One under Ruben Selles.

The Royals are poised to finally come under fresh ownership from Rob Couhig, who looks set to purchase the club under his company Redwood Holdings. Couhig's consortium must still pass checks from the EFL before being handed full control of Reading, though supporters will just be relieved to see some light at the end of the tunnel following years of peril under Dai Yongge's neglectful regime.

With fresh investment, they may just harbour ambitions of an improvement on last season's 17th-placed finish in the third-tier of English football too.

A key part of any potential progression will surely be Azeez, who finally vindicated his long-standing promise by enjoying a stellar 23/24 campaign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, scoring nine goals and assisting the same figure across all competitions.

Reading, Femi Azeez outcome predicted

Azeez hadn't always been a popular figure among supporters, but now they're all singing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to the 23-year-old winger.

His performances last season may well attract speculation heading into the dying embers of the summer transfer window, but Football League World's resident Royals fan pundit Johnny Hunt believes Azeez will stay put for the time being.

"I think we will keep Femi Azeez," Johnny told Football League World.

"The big 'if' of course is when the ownership [takeover] goes through, I think that will make things a lot easier, more security for the players and everyone at the club.

"We can't afford to lose a player like that, I'm sure he has ambitions to play a bit higher.

Femi Azeez's 23/24 stats for Reading, as per FotMob Appearances 46 Goals 8 Assists 9 Chances created 71 Successful dribbles 51

"He can be a bit inconsistent but he's exciting and scores goals, creates goals and I think is still developing and improving as a player.

"He's one of the key players in the way that the manager sets up and it's a good group of players alongside him that want to play for each other and I think he's an essential part of that.

"So I do think he will stay with the club."

Reading must sort out Femi Azeez contract issue

Much of Azeez's future hinges upon his current contract, which has under twelve months to run at the time of writing. This, of course, means he could be available as a free agent next summer and that's a situation Reading must avoid at all costs.

The impending takeover understandably adds increased difficulty to brokering a new deal, but it's likely Couhig will have designs on keeping hold of Azeez if and when he gains full control of the club. For now at least, it's crucial they sit down with the player, assess his own desires and determine which outcome to take.

Related Southampton should snub Bolton Wanderers, Huddersfield Town for Reading FC: View Southampton's Dom Ballard should snub interest from Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town and join Reading FC.

If he's unwilling to put pen to paper on a new deal then, despite his vast talent and potential, it would make a great deal of sense for Reading to try and sell him this summer. It represents a better and more shrewd alternative to potentially losing the forward for nothing next time around, and they know all-too-well how beneficial a financial boost could prove to be.

It goes without saying, though, that the ideal outcome would be for Azeez to agree a new contract, tying him to Reading for years to come and ensuring the club could profit much greater in the long-term through an eventual sale without being backed into a corner. Either way, it's a situation that they need to sort soon.