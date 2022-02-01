Transfer outcome confirmed after Millwall chase for Sheffield United player

Millwall have completed the signing of Luke Freeman on loan from Sheffield United for the rest of the season.

The Lions had been chasing the attacking midfielder on Deadline Day but it was unclear whether they had managed to finalise the deal before the 11pm deadline last night.

As a result, there was a nervous wait today as the EFL went through the documents to see if they had been submitted on time. And, a final decision arrived this evening, with the Londoners announcing the signing of Freeman from the Blades on their official site.

That will be a welcome addition for Gary Rowett who had been looking to add more creativity to his ranks and Freeman will be able to help with his ability to play in several positions in the final third.

The 29-year-old had endured a frustrating campaign for the Yorkshire side, making just four appearances in the league and he has regularly failed to make the matchday squad since Paul Heckingbottom was named as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor.

Were each of these 20 former Millwall players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Zak Whitbread Right Left

The verdict

This will be a relief to all involved as it seems as though it’s a move that suits all parties.

Firstly, Freeman was way down the pecking order at Sheffield United, so they will be glad to move him on, even temporarily, whilst he will welcome the chance to get game time elsewhere.

For Millwall, they have a player who has proven himself to be very good at this level in the past and if he gets back to his best he will be a real asset to Rowett’s side that sometimes lack quality in attack.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.