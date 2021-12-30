Transfer link emerges involving Bolton Wanderers’ Eoin Doyle as January window looms

Bolton Wanderers forward Eoin Doyle has emerged as a potential target for St Patrick’s Athletic ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report from the Irish Independent.

It is understood that the League of Ireland Premier Division outfit are hoping to seal a deal for the 33-year-old next month.

However, the Saints will need to overcome a stumbling block if they are to launch a bid for Doyle as the forward could command a sizeable fee due to the fact that his current contract at Bolton is set to run until 2023.

After helping the Trotters seal promotion to League One by scoring 19 goals in the fourth-tier for the club, Doyle would have been hoping to take his game to new heights during the current campaign.

Yet despite showing glimpses of his talent in the first-half of the 2021/22 season, the forward has struggled for consistency at this level.

In the 20 league appearances that he has made for Bolton, Doyle has only managed to find the back of the net on four occasions.

Currently 15th in the third-tier standings, Bolton will be hoping to bounce back from their recent defeat to Accrington Stanley by producing a positive performance against Rotherham United this weekend.

Doyle is expected to feature against the Millers after starting in each of the club’s last four league games.

The Verdict

If St Patrick’s Athletic are indeed looking to seal a move for Doyle, it will be intriguing to see whether Bolton are willing to let the forward move on to pastures new next month.

The Trotters are believed to be close to reaching an agreement with Accrington over a deal for Dion Charles who scored 19 goals in League One last season.

Given that Charles is likely to be an upgrade on Doyle, the Trotters ought to consider cashing in on the former Bradford City man as he has only managed to register an average WhoScored match rating of 6.51 at this level in the current term.

By using some of the money generated from Doyle’s departure to strengthen their squad in other areas, Bolton may be able to push on under the guidance of Ian Evatt in 2022.