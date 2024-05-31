Highlights Leeds United may face a struggle to keep Georginio Rutter with significant interest from other clubs.

Leeds United may be a facing a fight to sign Georginio Rutter in the summer transfer window.

That's after a report from Football Insider claimed that there is "big interest" in the attacker from elsewhere.

The season ended in hugely frustrating circumstances for Leeds, as they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton in the Championship play-off final.

As a result, the Whites are now preparing for another season in the second-tier of English football, which will lead to questions about the future of a number of their players.

Now it seems as though Rutter is one who will find himself in that particular position in the coming months.

Georginio Rutter attracting significant transfer interest

With Leeds having missed out on promotion, and the windfall that comes with it, the club now look as though they may have to sell players this summer.

If they do not do that, they could find themselves at risk of breaching profit and sustainability regulations.

Clubs will be looking to take advantage of that, and according to this latest update, Rutter could be one player they target as they look to do so.

It is thought that Leeds may have to fend off bids from a number of other clubs if they are to keep the 22-year-old.

The Frenchman's impressive campaign in the Championship this season, has apparently generated plenty of attention in the attacker before the market opens.

Georginio Rutter 2023/24 Championship stats for Leeds United - from SofaScore Appearances 45 Goals 6 Shots per Game 2.7 Assists 15 Pass Success Rate 69% Tackles per Game 1.4 Balls Recovered per Game 3.5 Dribble Success Rate 48% Duel Success Rate 46%

Rutter joined Leeds back in the 2023 January transfer window, signing from Hoffenheim for a club record fee reported to be worth up to £36million.

In total, the attacker has made 64 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring eight goals and providing 19 assists in all competitions.

As things stand, there are still four years remaining on Rutter's contract with Leeds, securing his future at Elland Road until the end of the 2027/28 season.

That of course, does ensure that the club will at least be in a strong position to negotiate any bids that do come in for him over the course of the summer.

In all honestly, it does not feel like a huge surprise that interest appears to be emerging in Rutter ahead of the summer transfer window.

The attacker performed extremely well this season for Leeds, posing a big threat for opposition defences, as he really started to settle in at Elland Road.

As a result, it makes sense that other clubs are going to want to try and secure his services, especially considering the fact that the uncertain financial situation for the Whites may make him more attainable.

That will obviously make this something of a concern for Leeds though, given the pressure they will again be under to win promotion next season.

Rutter's form in the current campaign shows how important he could be to their hopes of doing that if they are able to retain his services, particularly considering the interest others at the club may attract.

But with that interest from elsewhere emerging in the Frenchman, it may now be more difficult for them to do that.

With that in mind, it does feel as though it could be a nervous few months for those a Leeds United persuasion, when it comes to the future of Rutter.