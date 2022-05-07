Transfer interest emerges in Wolves player after QPR spell

Wolves will consider cashing in on Dion Sanderson in the summer transfer window after his loan spell at Queens Park Rangers.

The centre-back has come through the ranks at Molineux but he has found it tough to break into the first-team, meaning he has moved out on loan to get regular minutes.

In the current campaign, Sanderson began at Birmingham City, where he impressed, before joining the R’s, where things have been a bit tougher for the player.

Despite that, his reputation hasn’t suffered, that’s because the Mail have revealed that there is plenty of Championship interest in the defender for both a permanent switch and a loan.

Interestingly, the report adds that Wanderers may consider a permanent move for Sanderson, who is way down the pecking order at the club.

There has been no specific clubs mentioned as potential suitors, although Birmingham could be keen to bring the youngster back to St. Andrew’s after the way he played earlier this season.

Sanderson played 45 minutes today as the R’s ended the season with a 1-0 win at Swansea City.

The verdict

The loan to QPR hasn’t really gone to plan for Sanderson but that can’t take away from the fact he did very well at Blues and he starred for Sunderland the year before as well.

So, his stock will be high and many may see him as a useful long-term investment when you consider his age and the potential he has to get even better.

Ultimately, talks will have to take place with Wolves to see what sort of fee they require but if Sanderson is back in the Championship next season it wouldn’t be a surprise.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.