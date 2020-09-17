Transfer interest emerges in Derby County winger

Oxford United are among a host of sides interested in signing Derby County youngster Josh Shonibare on loan, according to Football Insider.

Phillip Cocu has put faith in some of Derby’s youngsters over the past year, with the likes of Louie Sibley, Jason Knight, Max Bird and Morgan Whittaker establishing themselves as important first-team players.

Shonibare, though, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Rams, and a loan exit looks to be in the offing for the winger.

The 22-year-old is attracting interest from the EFL as well as from abroad, with Oxford United, Go Ahead Eagles and Roda JC being credited with an interest in the attacker.

Football Insider claim that Derby have received approaches from clubs to take Shonibare on loan for the season, with Phillip Cocu giving the green light to let him go on a temporary basis.

Craig Short – Derby’s former Under-23 coach – is now on the first-team coaching staff at Oxford, so he could play a factor in luring Shonibare to the Kassam Stadium.

The Verdict

Shonibare is 22 years of age now, and he needs to be out playing men’s football on a regular basis.

I’m surprised he hasn’t been near the first-team to be honest, because one thing that Derby have lacked in recent times is wingers.

The arrival of Kamil Jozwiak will see the Polish winger start on a weekly basis, though, so Shonibare isn’t likely to earn regular game time any time soon.