Transfer interest emerges in Coventry City player

League One sides are interested in signing Coventry City striker Amadou Bakayoko, according to Coventry Live.

Bakayoko joined Coventry from Walsall in 2018, and has since made 79 appearances for City in all competitions.

The 25-year-old scored five goals in 33 games for Coventry last season, and was a bit-part player as Mark Robins’ side won promotion from League One.

This season, Bakayoko has made only two starts in the Championship – eight league appearances in total – and has failed to find the net.

With his contract expiring at the end of this season, a host of promotion-chasing League One sides are said to be interested in signing the striker, as per Coventry Live.

City have recently bolstered their attacking options with the arrival of Viktor Gyokeres on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, with Matty Godden and Tyler Walker also available for Robins.

The Verdict

This doesn’t come as a surprise at all and it would be the best move for both parties.

Bakayoko was decent in League One last season, but he’s not a Championship quality player and he hasn’t done too well this term.

He’s 25 and needs to be playing regularly, and it makes sense for Coventry to try and get some sort of fee this month rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

With Gyokeres recently coming in, all that does is add competition for places up top. Bakayoko is down the pecking order and it makes sense for him to move away.