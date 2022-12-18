Transfer insider reveals insight into Liverpool’s pursuit of Championship star after Chelsea summer approach

Liverpool have sustained their long-term admiration of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to an update from journalist Dean Jones who spoke in an interview with Give Me Sport.

The Norway international has struggled with injury problems during his time at Bramall Lane after making a £22m switch in January 2020 – but has shone for the Blades when available and could potentially be crucial in their quest to get back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Following some strong displays during the second half of last season, taking United to the play-offs, he has recorded three goals and three assists in 13 league appearances this term and has only been prevented from gaining more match minutes by another injury setback.

That may not prevent some sides from taking an interest in him though, with Club Brugge and Chelsea both reported to have moved for the midfielder in the summer, though they were unsuccessful in their missions to lure him away from South Yorkshire.

It had previously been thought that Liverpool had ended their pursuit of Berge some time ago in a potential boost for the Blades as they look to keep hold of him.

But transfer insider Jones believes Jurgen Klopp’s side are still keeping a close eye on him.

He said: “There’s definitely interest here and there’s been an interest for a long, long time.

“Liverpool have looked at this in the past but he got a pretty serious injury and that was around the time when they probably had the most interest in him.”

The Verdict:

It probably wouldn’t make sense for the Merseyside outfit to buy him because although he’s 24 and could potentially be sold on for a decent amount in the future, his injury problems are a red flag.

And though he could be willing to sit on the bench because of his time in the second tier, something that will only help to avoid squad disharmony at Anfield, it may take him some time to adapt to life under Klopp.

No disrespect to United because they are probably one of the best teams in their division – but Liverpool are operating at a much higher standard and Berge may struggle to adapt at first despite his class.

For Berge, this could potentially be a good move for him because he’s a player with high ambitions and with the number of competitions the Reds are competing in, he could win plenty of game time.

Not only would he probably be used in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup – but he may find himself playing regularly in the Champions League and that will only help him to develop further.