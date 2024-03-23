Highlights Dean Jones believes Georginio Rutter could attract interest from other clubs if Leeds United aren't promoted at the end of this term.

But even then, Jones doesn't think an exit for Rutter would be inevitable.

Remaining at Elland Road for another season could benefit the attacker, even if they remain in the Championship.

Journalist Dean Jones believes Georginio Rutter could attract interest from a few teams during the summer window if Leeds United fail to win promotion at the end of the season, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Whites endured a slow start to the season and this wasn't ideal for them, considering how well the likes of Leicester City and Ipswich Town did in the opening few months.

But Leeds have gone unbeaten in the league in 2024 so far and have richly benefitted from this record, managing to climb to the top of the Championship table.

Leicester may have a game in hand over them, but considering how far ahead the Foxes were in the table compared to others previously, the fact Daniel Farke's side have been able to overtake them is a magnificent achievement.

But there's still plenty of work to be done in their quest to seal a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

The automatic promotion race is still very tight at this point and Southampton aren't even out of the battle for the top two yet.

Dean Jones on Georginio Rutter's Leeds United future

At the moment, the momentum is with Leeds and they have fewer games to play than the Foxes, which could actually work in Farke's side's favour.

If promotion isn't secured, some key players will surely depart Elland Road, but transfer insider Jones doesn't believe Rutter is one of those who would be guaranteed to depart.

He told Give Me Sport: "Rutter was a big deal when Leeds signed him, and obviously, he got off to a slow start, but things are going well now. He’s played almost every match for Leeds and will feel a big part of it.

"He will be motivated to get back to the Premier League, and at the moment, it’s looking like he will be able to achieve that with Leeds, and I think that would be ideal for him.

"But if Leeds weren’t promoted, we might see a few clubs looking at him. I’m not saying he would leave, but this is a big moment for Leeds, and failure to get up could lead to the threat of the side falling apart a little.

"Gnonto and Summerville would likely leave, and I’d throw Rutter in there as someone who would attract interest."

Georginio Rutter could have a big Leeds United transfer dilemma this summer

Jones is probably spot on about Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville.

Gnonto is yet to put pen to paper on an extension and you feel an exit could be possible because of that, and Summerville has done more than enough to play top-flight football next term, with or without his current side.

In terms of Rutter, it's an interesting one.

He didn't make the best start to life at Elland Road - but he has done very well this season and is thriving under Farke.

Leaving in the summer would be a risk, regardless of which league they are in, so it wouldn't be the attacker's worst idea if he remained in West Yorkshire for at least another season.