Transfer insider offers verdict on Gareth Bale to Cardiff City

Transfer Insider Dean Jones has offered his verdict on Gareth Bale potentially signing for Cardiff City this summer.

After firing Wales to a 2-1 victory over Austria last Thursday in their World Cup qualification play-off semi-final, there have been rumours that the Welsh International and Real Madrid forward could move to Cardiff City this summer once his contract in the Spanish capital expires in July.

The Evening Standard, just a few days ago, claimed that Bale could sign a short-term deal with the Bluebirds in order to prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – and then retire immediately after the tournament.

Offering his verdict on the matter, Dean Jones outlined the advantage that Cardiff City will have over other clubs vying for the Welshman’s signature.

“There’s probably more chance of Cardiff signing Gareth Bale than some other clubs just because at least there’s some emotion involved in it.” Jones said in conversation with FLW.

“It might mean something to him.”

Bale is a fan of Cardiff City having been born and grown up in the Welsh capital which is the emotional connection that Jones is referring to.

The Welshman has had a phenomenal career to date having played for Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, making over 500 club career appearances – scoring 183 goals and assisting 140 times during those matches.

Among his achievements, Bale can count four UEFA Champions League winner’s medals, as well as two La Liga titles – both won whilst at Real Madrid.

The Welshman also has 102 Wales caps to his name and has scored 38 goals for his country.

The Verdict

A move to Cardiff City on a short-term basis in order to prepare for the 2022 World Cup would make complete sense for Bale if Wales qualify for the tournament.

His passion and pride when playing for and leading out the Welsh national team is clear for all to see and so will need to find a club to play at prior to the mid-season tournament in Qatar.

He didn’t pull up any trees on loan at Spurs last season, so perhaps a move to the club he supports could provide some motivation before calling time on what has been a phenomenal playing career.

He would likely have to take a drastic pay cut in order to do so, but at this point in his career, money isn’t the motivating factor for Bale, who will hope he can help fire Wales to Qatar in their play-off final set for the summer.