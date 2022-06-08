Transfer insider mentions Burnley man as West Ham transfer target

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Josh Brownhill could be an option for West Ham this summer.

The Burnley midfielder had previously been linked with a possible move to the London Stadium.

David Moyes is said to be an admirer of the Englishman and would like to bring him to the Hammers this transfer window.

Jones believes that it would be a deal that makes a lot of sense for the Premier League outfit.

Brownhill has performed well in the top flight and has the potential to continue developing into a top player.

West Ham also have issues with their current squad size, having put an emphasis on the same 14 or 15 players in the last season, which ultimately hurt the club’s chances in Europe and in the league.

The contract discussions with Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek have also got the club considering targets in midfield in the event that both depart.

“Got to consider that Soucek and Declan Rice have had issues over new contract negotiations,” Jones told Football League World.

“Josh Brownhill obviously linked.

“So I think we’ll probably see additions all over the squad, really one of West Ham’s big issues last season was they basically relied on the same 14 players getting for an entire season.”

Brownhill played 35 times this campaign as Burnley suffered relegation to the Championship.

A final day defeat to Newcastle United sealed the team’s fate, with their Premier League stint coming to an end after six seasons.

The 26-year old joined the Clarets in 2020 from Bristol City.

The Verdict

Brownhill would be a big loss to Burnley as he has grown in importance since his arrival from the Robins.

West Ham can offer the midfielder Premier League football, which could be enough to tempt him to push for a move.

Burnley will need to hold firm, with the club likely bracing for offers for multiple players in their squad.

However, decisions on the club’s transfer policy likely won’t be finalised until a new manager is appointed.