Journalist Dean Jones believes Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo would jump at the opportunity to join Southampton on loan for the second half of the season, speaking to Give Me Sport.

The Red Devils' player enjoyed a successful loan spell at Sunderland last season - and that isn't a surprise for two key reasons.

Firstly, the Black Cats thrived for much of that campaign and secondly, they had Tony Mowbray in charge who has a very good track record of developing young players.

Diallo certainly benefitted from the 60-year-old's expertise - and registered an impressive 14 goals and four assists in 42 competitive appearances for the Wearside outfit.

His contributions were crucial for the Championship club as they managed to seal a place in the play-offs, and despite scoring in the play-offs against Luton Town, he was unable to guide them to the play-off final and the Premier League.

Returning to Old Trafford in the summer, he will have wanted to continue developing like he did at the Stadium of Light, but an injury has kept him out for a decent chunk of the season.

Making a full recovery though, he is now in Erik ten Hag's thoughts and the Ivorian could help to inject some life into what has been another underwhelming season for United so far, with yesterday's 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest not coming as a major surprise at this point.

Jones on Diallo to Southampton: "Something the player would probably jump at"

Diallo has been the subject of interest from Ipswich Town, Leicester City and the Saints - and Jones believes the Ivorian would be keen to join the latter if given the opportunity.

He told Give Me Sport: "This is one of the more exciting players that Saints can be linked with right now. I think it's one of the best rumours out there at the moment, to be honest.

"I think it's something the player would probably jump at given Saints' form and the confidence that he could take from being involved in a team like that would really suit him.

"To be playing in a side that is dominant and scoring a good amount of goals and are on the up.

"So yeah, I think that this is something that could really help get Southampton in contention to not just make the playoffs, but actually look at that top two."

The Saints made plenty from player sales in the summer - and could have the funds to get an expensive loan deal over the line because of that.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

Southampton need to push for Amad Diallo agreement

The Saints already have some good attacking options at their disposal.

But with the south-coast side potentially losing Ross Stewart for the remainder of the campaign, they could benefit from some extra firepower.

There are no guarantees that Che Adams will remain at the club either - and his departure could make Diallo even more important.

They may have to move quickly though - because Football League World understands Ipswich's boss Kieran McKenna is keen to lean on his contacts to get a temporary deal over the line.

Other clubs will be in for him too.