Joao Pedro sees Newcastle United as a great opportunity that he would like to take up if possible this summer.

According to Pete O’Rourke, via GIVEMESPORT, the Brazilian would “jump at the chance” to sign for the Magpies.

Will Joao Pedro leave Watford this summer?

The Watford forward has a deal with the club until 2028, but speculation has surrounded his future over the last 12 months.

Newcastle expressed an interest in the 21-year-old last summer, but a deal failed to materialise despite a reported £30 million offer from the Premier League side.

It is understood that Eddie Howe is a big admirer of the versatile attacker, who can compete across the front line.

It was also reported that there was rival interest from Everton, who were weighing up a potential offer to the Hornets.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will reignite their interest with another firm offer, but O’Rourke believes that Pedro would be keen on a move if the opportunity presented itself this summer.

He has claimed that Newcastle are continuing to monitor his situation after a potential move also failed to materialise in the January window.

"This is long-term interest from Newcastle for Joao Pedro,” said O’Rourke.

“They tried to sign him last January but weren't able to get a deal over the line.

“They've continued to keep tabs on him. He's obviously been in the Championship with Watford this season, so I'm sure the player would jump at the chance to move back to the Premier League as it doesn't look like Watford are going to win promotion back to the top flight.

“As I said, the chance to go to Newcastle with potential Champions League football on offer - I'm sure this is something Joao Pedro would jump at."

Pedro has featured 33 times for Watford in the Championship this season, with the team currently 12th in the table.

The Brazilian has contributed 11 goals and four assists, with the gap to the play-off places now four points with just four games remaining.

Joao Pedro set for Newcastle?

Pedro’s versatility and high potential would make him a strong addition for Newcastle.

The forward has had a good season in the Championship and has proven Premier League experience.

If Watford fail to gain promotion, which is now looking increasingly likely to be the case, then it will be difficult for the Hornets to convince the forward to remain at the club.

However, his long-term contract does give them a strong bargaining position in any negotiations with potential suitors.