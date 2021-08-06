Transfer insider delivers bold prediction as Arsenal hunt Sheffield United ace

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes Sheffield United shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale could actively push for a move away from Bramall Lane this summer, speaking on the Football Terrace Podcast.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has been the subject of major interest all summer, being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers before Arsenal entered the race.

Interested sides had to cool their interest in the shot-stopper whilst he was away at the European Championships for England, after being called up late to the England squad with Manchester United’s Dean Henderson forced to pull out with a hip issue.

The Three Lions’ progression to the final meant club had to wait until the middle of July for Ramsdale to become available again, with England manager Gareth Southgate banning his players from discussing their domestic careers. And Arsenal wasted no time in making their approach after the conclusion of the Euros.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already launched two unsuccessful bids for the 23-year-old, who is reportedly valued at £32m, and are considering launching a third bid to lure him to Emirates Stadium this summer where he is likely to compete with Bernd Leno.

Although Ramsdale reportedly stated his commitment to the club earlier in the summer, Pete O’Rouke believes another bid by the Gunners would persuade him to push for a move.

Speaking on the Football Terrace podcast, he said: “Two bids have been turned down and I believe they’re preparing a third bid of close to £30 million.

“Ramsdale is very keen to make this move happen, he wants to get back to the Premier League, and would jump at the chance to move to the Emirates Stadium.

“Crazily enough I’ve heard recently that Sheffield United are holding out for £40 million.

“But Arsenal’s goalkeeping coach is still pushing for this deal, he says that Ramsdale is their number one choice if they are to bring in a goalkeeper.

“I fully expect them to get the Ramsdale deal done even though Sheffield United are trying to get as much money as they can for the keeper.

“If this next bid gets rejected I would expect Ramsdale to force the issue and possibly hand in a transfer request.”

The shot-stopper only re-joined the Blades last summer for an £18.5m fee from AFC Bournemouth, but could move again if Arsenal can match the South Yorkshire side’s valuation of one of their prized assets.

The Verdict:

Aaron Ramsdale could potentially see this move to Arsenal as a chance to boost his international prospects against the likes of Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson – but sitting on the bench at the Emirates Stadium would have the opposite effect.

People would argue he’s there to fight for a starting spot with the Gunners seemingly prepared to spend a sizeable eight-figure fee on the 23-year-old, but Bernd Leno is a highly-rated goalkeeper and it would be an uphill battle to get past him at this stage.

It’s clear he needs to wait for the right move and until then, he should remain with the Blades who are in pole position to win promotion during the 2020/21 campaign alongside the likes of Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and his former side Bournemouth.

Sander Berge potentially staying will only go on to boost their chances of promotion further – and this is why the England keeper should remain patient. At 23, there’s still plenty of time to get back in the international setup.

A wrong move now could be detrimental to his career – but judging by John Egan’s comments this week – he seems to have his head in the right place.