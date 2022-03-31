Transfer insider confirms Fulham interest in PSG player

Transfer Insider Dean Jones has confirmed that Fulham are keeping an eye on bringing Alphonse Areola back to the club this summer.

Football League World sources last week revealed that the Cottagers were looking to re-sign the 29-year-old if they were promoted to the Premier League, but that West Ham could prove an obstacle in doing so given they hold an option to buy the keeper as part of their current loan arrangement with PSG.

Now, transfer insider Jones has revealed that there is definite interest in Areola, and that they could turn their attentions to Nick Pope if they can’t reach an agreement to secure the Frenchman’s signature.

“Fulham (are) definitely keeping an eye on bringing Areola back.” Jones said in conversation with FLW.

“If they can’t get him back, then they’ll have to start looking at other avenues.”

“(Nick) Pope make sense that he’ll be one of those.”

Areola, currently on loan at West Ham United, spent last season at Craven Cottage as Fulham were relegated from the Premier League.

The shot-stopper made 36 league appearances for the Cottagers and was voted by their fans as the club’s player of the year for 2020/21.

It has been reported by The Athletic that West Ham have an option to make the 29-year-old’s loan move to the London Stadium permanent for £11 million pounds this summer.

However, he has only featured four times for them in the Premier League this campaign whilst on loan at the London Stadium, instead reduced to appearances in their Europa League campaign.

The Verdict

It seems that Fulham’s interest in Alphonse Areola is real – and who can blame them given how good he was for them last campaign.

Areola was a bright spark in what was a rather gloomy season for the Cottagers in 2020/21, and given his current situation at West Ham, and the fact he is seemingly unwanted by his parent club PSG, why wouldn’t Fulham swoop in?

It looks a complicated deal to get done given West Ham’s involvement, but you’d have to question whether or not the player is interested in a permanent move to the London Stadium given he is not the number one there.

This is one that’ll become clearer as the summer approaches.