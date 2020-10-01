Transfer hint emerges concerning Derby County target

Derby County transfer target Serdar Dursun has followed the Rams and the EFL on Instagram in what appears a hint about his future.

The SV Darmstadt 98 striker has been linked with a move to the East Midlands club this summer with recent reports indicating that the Championship outfit have made a third bid for the player.

It is understood that the two clubs are yet to come to an agreement over the forward as the Bundesliga 2 side would need to find a replacement.

Reports in Germany have suggested that Derby are now the only club interested in the 28-year-old, while it is believed he is keen to make the move to Pride Park.

A fresh hint has emerged about Dursun’s future and his stance on a potential move as the Turkish forward has followed both Derby and the EFL on Instagram.

It seems the Darmstadt man, who fired in 19 goals for the German club last season, has gained a recent interest in both the Rams and the EFL.

We are now entering the closing stages of the transfer window, so progress will need to be made soon between the two clubs.

The Verdict

This looks like good news from a Derby perspective as the player seems to be interested in the East Midlands club and the EFL.

While this transfer hint is certainly positive, the matter of prizing him away from Darmstadt will still be no easy task given it is thought they want to find a replacement.

With time running out this summer, the Rams need to add some more options up top and Dursun would provide them with some necessary physicality in the forward line.

Hopefully, for their sake, they can get a deal over the line.