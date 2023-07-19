Blackburn Rovers are set to receive around £3 million for the sale of Ashley Phillips.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur will pay roughly £3 million to sign the 18-year-old on a permanent basis.

Spurs have moved to take advantage of Rovers’ precarious financial situation by signing one of their most highly rated young prospects.

Tottenham’s search for new senior centre backs will not be impacted by the arrival of Phillips, indicating that he will not be signed to be part of Ange Postecoglou’s first team plans.

Instead, the defender is seen as one for the future after he enjoyed a breakout campaign at Ewood Park last year.

Who is Ash Phillips?

Phillips made eight league appearances in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side last season as the club earned a seventh place finish in the second division.

The defender is the latest to emerge from the Rovers youth academy, which has produced a number of talented players in recent years.

Rovers narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season, with only goal difference separating them from a top six finish.

Phillips has also earned international recognition with call-ups to the England national team at U17, 18 and 19 level.

The 18-year-old committed his long-term future to Ewood Park last September, signing a deal to keep him at the Lancashire club until 2025.

However, a £3 million agreement with the Premier League side will see him complete a move to White Hart Lane this summer.

What is the latest transfer situation at Blackburn Rovers?

Phillips would be the latest departure at Ewood Park, with the club having also lost the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack and Daniel Ayala from the first team squad this summer.

Sondre Tronstad, Niall Ennis and Arnór Sigurdsson have been signed to the team, but no transfer fees have been spent to bring the trio into the club.

Tomasson was reportedly warned that a fire sale may be needed at Ewood Park, which has prompted speculation over his future.

The ownership has been told to cut back spending at the club, which has led to a smaller transfer budget than was hoped.

Blackburn were optimistic of a promotion push after their seventh place finish, but now could struggle to maintain their level of competitiveness due to a lack of investment.

Rovers get their latest Championship season underway in just a couple of weeks amid this turmoil.

Their opening clash comes against West Brom on 5 August.

How big of a blow is Ashley Phillips’ departure for Blackburn?

Phillips had yet to establish himself as a key player in the side, but the potential was certainly there for him to do so this campaign.

He made eight appearances at just 17-years-old, which highlights how exciting of a prospect he is.

A move to Spurs is a big next step for him to take, and a bit of a risk given their poor track record with promoting young players in recent years.

However, there was little Rovers could seemingly do given the current situation going on behind the scenes.