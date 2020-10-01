Transfer fee emerges as Celtic and Aston Villa target nears Bristol City exit

Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson is set to join Ligue 1 side Nîmes Olympique for around SEK 25 million (£2.16m), according to a report from Swedish outlet Expressen.se.

The Swede has entered the final year of his current deal and is yet to agree on a new contract, despite City tabling an offer.

Recent reports in France have indicated that he is closing in on a move to Nimes, suggesting that the final documentation is currently being exchanged by the two clubs.

A report from Expressen.se has backed up those claims and revealed that the transfer fee is expected to be in the region of £2.16 million.

The 24-year-old was one of the most exciting players in the City squad last term and a key attacking option, scoring three times and providing 13 assists.

However, he struggled to cement a place in the starting XI and once again looks set to spend much of the season on the bench at Ashton Gate.

Eliasson has not seemed short of suitors this summer, with Aston Villa and Celtic two of the clubs recently linked with the Robins man.

Both clubs appear to be set to miss out, however, with a move to France apparently close.

The Verdict

This fee seems low for a player of Eliasson’s quality and given that he’s only 24 but the contract situation means that the Robins run the risk of losing him for free next summer.

It’s tough to see him being used as much more than an attacking sub in the league this season, so you feel if the winger isn’t going to sign a new deal it make a lot of sense for the South West club to cash in – even for this price.

The Ashton Gate faithful will no doubt be sad to see such an entertaining player leave the club but it’s hard to argue with the logic of the deal.