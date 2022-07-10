Transfer fee claim made as Fulham eye Coventry City star

Fulham would be required to fork out an eight-figure transfer fee this summer if they want Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, it has been claimed.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Dutchman would cost Marco Silva’s side ‘over £10 million’ after recently putting pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

That contract will see the 24-year-old remain at the Coventry Building Society Arena until the summer of 2024 – strengthening the Sky Blues hand in any summer transfer negotiations.

This latest update comes after it was revealed last month that the Cottagers held an interest in the midfielder this summer.

Hamer certainly had an impressive campaign for the Sky Blues during the 2021/22 Championship season.

Making 39 league appearances as the Sky Blues challenged for a play-off place, Hamer added a creative threat from midfield, scoring three times and registering an impressive 10 assists.

That backed up what was a solid first season at Coventry in 2020/21, where he scored five and assisted three times in 42 league outings.

Other club’s have also been credited with an interest in securing Hamer’s signature this summer, with Brighton and Leeds among the 24-year-old’s suitors.

The Verdict

Coventry City will do their absolute best to keep hold of Gustavo Hamer this summer.

The 24-year-old played a key role for the club last term, and losing him would certainly be a blow ahead of the new campaign.

That being said, with his new contract signed, if he does go, it will be for a very significant fee.

It would likely provide the Sky Blues with a hefty profit on the player, and allow them to make other investments in the transfer market this summer.

If you’re a Coventry fan, you certainly don’t want him to leave, however, you’d have to question whether a big fee and a Premier League move could turn the head of both the club and player.