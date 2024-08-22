Leeds United's move for FC Koln midfielder Dejan Ljubicic is being made harder by the transfer embargo that the German side are currently placed under.

Daniel Farke has made it very clear the positions that he wants to address before the transfer window closes on August 30th. In fact he told the media exactly what he wants.

"We need cover at full-back, a midfielder, a winger or offensive player and after Georgi[nio Rutter departs] a second offensive player," said Farke, via Leeds Live, before his side's draw with West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

The Whites have been chasing one particular midfield target for most of the summer: Ljubicic. The Austrian, 26, has been linked with a move to Elland Road for weeks on end now.

Leeds were reported to have submitted a €4 million (~ £3.4 million) offer, which was then turned down by Koln. It's not just his value that the Whites are struggling with in regard to this deal, though. There's another factor which is completely out of their control that isn't helping this move happen.

Koln transfer embargo impacting Leeds' ability to buy Dejan Ljubicic

The Bundesliga side are currently placed under a transfer embargo, meaning that they wouldn't be able to replace the 26-year-old if he were to join Leeds.

In December, a ban on buying players in the next two transfer windows was put on the club after they were found, by a Court of Arbitration for Sport, to have "induced a breach of contract in the signing of teenage forward Jaka Cuber Potocnik from Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana in January 2022," as per the Yorkshire Eveing Post.

This is the last window in which Koln aren't allowed to purchase people to add to their playing staff. Because of this inability to buy, they don't want to lose an important player like Ljubicic.

The club's sporting director has said that he expects the 26-year-old, who is into the final year of his current deal, to stay with the team. However, German outlet Bild said that a better offer than the reported €4 million they previously put forward could convince Koln to sell up.

Earlier in the summer, Ljubicic said in an interview that he was happy with where he was, but it's been more recently stated by Bild that he is actively pushing to try and get a move to the South Yorkshire club and wants to leave Koln.

Leeds need to try and get the Dejan Ljubicic deal over the line

With the money that they have acquired from selling Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Rutter, United really have little excuse for not going out and getting a target that should cost them less than eight-figures to get.

Fees earned by Leeds United for player sales this summer Player Fee Archie Gray £40 million Crysencio Summerville £25 million Georginio Rutter £40 million Source: The Athletic

If they don't have plenty of money to spend in this last week or so, then there is something seriously wrong with the financial side of the club.

Leeds should have the fiscal might over a team like Koln. There are barriers, but ultimately there will be a number that Ljubicic's side are happy to let him depart for. Given the reports from Germany, that figure doesn't seem like it's too far from what United's original offering was.

If that is the case, then go and get the deal done, Leeds.