Transfer enquiries made for Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have received enquiries for Saido Berahino from other clubs, as per a recent report by The Star.

The 28-year-old has struggled for consistency at Hillsborough this season since making his return to English football after a spell abroad and could well be open to a move away.

However it has to be pointed out that FIFA rules would prevent him from turning out for another side this season due to the fact that he has featured for the Owls and his old club Zulte-Waragem this term.

Berahino is said to be determined to prove his worth for Darren Moore’s side despite interest in his services from elsewhere and will no doubt be intent on helping Wednesday to gain promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship.

The striker has so far scored just once in 15 League One games this season and will be looking to improve his return moving forwards.

An ex-West Brom and Stoke City frontman, Berahino has less than six months remaining on his contract with the Owls.

The Verdict

This signing certainly raised a few eyebrows when it was made during the summer and so far Berahino simply hasn’t hit the heights that some may have expected from him.

He is obviously someone who knows the Football League well but he arguably hasn’t been the same player since he left West Brom in controversial circumstances all those years ago.

It would in all honesty be a shock if he turned out for the Owls next season but for now they are stuck with him due to the rules that prevent him from playing for a third different club this term.

Therefore it is up to Moore to get more out of the 28-year-old moving forwards as Wednesday bid to stay in the race for promotion.