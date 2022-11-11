Transfer embargo, Championship interest: The Coventry City transfer dilemmas Robins is likely to face in January

Coventry City have turned their season around after being rooted to the bottom of the Championship at one stage, and are now looking for a potential play-off push.

It has been a miraculous turnaround after what was a disastrous start to the season with poor form owing to stadium and game disruption.

But that seems a distant memory as the Sky Blues are looking forward as opposed to over their shoulder now.

Mark Robins’ side are now up to 12th and just five points off the play-offs with two games in hand meaning a top-six push could be a real possibility.

But, a positive January will be the key to that as Robins would need to add to his squad if they are hit their potential this season. With that in mind, we’ve highlighted some of the transfer dilemmas Robins is likely to face in January.

Navigating another transfer embargo

A big issue facing Robins is having to navigate the January transfer window under a transfer embargo.

Robins admitted recently that he has no idea if the club will be free to trade in January, which could severely impact them.

The Sky Blues confirmed recently that they have reached a payment agreement with HMRC for unpaid tax, which was as a result of limited income due to games being postponed at the CBS Arena.

Whether that’s paid in time before January remains to be seen, but if it isn’t, it could leave Robins managing the rest of the season with the current crop of players.

Sell or retain Callum O’Hare

O’Hare was subject to intense speculation over the summer, with Burnley submitted several bids for the playmaker.

The former Villa midfielder seemed to be on his way to Turf Moor before picking up an injury, with Robins admitting himself that if he didn’t get injured, it was likely he would have left the Sky Blues.

It would be a surprise to see O’Hare leave in January considering potential limitations for Coventry, but it may be hard for them to continue to deflect bids especially if one comes in that is too hard to turn down.

Batting away interest in Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres has been in sensational form this season and has been a huge player for Coventry.

It wouldn’t be a ridiculous arguement to suggest that from an attacking point of view, Gyokeres has carried the Sky Blues.

Interestingly, he was another player who was subject to intense speculation over the summer with Middlesbrough pursuing the Swedish international.

Given his form and performances this season, it’s very likely that clubs higher than Championship are likely to test Coventry’s resolve over January as the potential race for his signature heats up.