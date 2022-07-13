Transfer development shared involving former Sunderland, Sheffield United & Cardiff City target

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is set to join PSV Eindhoven on loan for the season despite plenty of interest from the Championship.

The left-footed centre-back has had a spell with Blackburn Rovers in the past and it had been reported that Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Cardiff and Sunderland were all keen on bringing him back to the second tier, with the Toffees open to a loan move.

However, the Daily Mail have confirmed that it’s the Dutch giants who have won the race for the player, with Branthwaite set to finalise a move to the Eredivisie outfit, who are managed by former Manchester United favourite Ruud van Nistelrooy.

As well as competing for the title, PSV will also be able to offer Branthwaite European football, with the side set to begin their Champions League qualifying later this summer.

This move will force the interested Championship clubs to look elsewhere, although some have already looked elsewhere, with Sheffield United moving to sign Ciaran Clark from Newcastle United in a deal that was announced today.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say this is a fantastic move for the player as he is playing for a good side who will also be competing in Europe this season.

So, you can understand why Everton and the player wanted to pursue that opportunity over clubs in the Championship, even if it is a very competitive division.

Now, it’s about other clubs moving on with different targets and it will be interesting to see what deals can get done ahead of the new season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.