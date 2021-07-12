Transfer development shared as West Brom & Sheffield United battle it out for £5m-rated defender

West Brom are emerging as the frontrunners as they try to finalise a deal for Matt Clarke ahead of Sheffield United.

The Brighton centre-back is a man in-demand this summer, with reports in recent days confirming that both the Baggies and the Blades are keen on Clarke, who could be available for around £5m.

And, according to Football Insider, a move to The Hawthorns appears to be most likely, as they claim that Albion are ‘close’ to agreeing a fee for the defender.

Once that happens, Clarke would be free to discuss personal terms with the side and he could become the second major signing for new boss Valerien Ismael after Alex Mowatt.

Whilst the 24-year-old hasn’t featured for the Seagulls since arriving from Portsmouth, West Brom would be getting a proven Championship player if Clarke does sign, as he spent the past two years on loan at Derby County, where he generally impressed.

The Baggies have also been strongly linked with Kean Bryan in recent weeks, with defence clearly an area that Ismael wants to improve.

The verdict

This is good news for West Brom as Clarke has shown that he is a very good player at this level with Derby.

As well as that, he would bring a balance to the team as a left-footer, whilst he is also capable of playing in a back three if that’s the way that Ismael wants to go with his new side.

There’s more business to be done for Albion but getting one over a fellow promotion rival and bringing in Clarke would be a smart move.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.